Waldorf Softball Drops Twin bill to Viterbo

La Crosse, WI – It was a defensive start to the double-header, as both teams would go scoreless in the first, second, and third. Waldorf would break through in the fourth scoring two runs with two outs. Lauren Hein singled to shallow

left-center, followed by a Ursula DelCampo two-run jack to left-center her 6th of the season. Viterbo would come back and score three runs in the bottom of the 6th inning, giving the V-Hawks a 3-2 lead. That lead would hold, as Waldorf goes 1,2,3 in the top of the 7th. Viterbo moved to (12-19) overall and (7-7) in the NSAA, while Waldorf fell to (11-17) and (8-6).

In game 2 it was all the V-Hawks after the Warriors scored one in the top of the 1st. Viterbo would come back and score 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st. In the second it was more V-Hawks as they added 8 runs on 5 Warrior errors, making it 11-1. From that point on it was all V-Hawks as they topped the Warriors 14-2 in 5.

Waldorf will next be in action this weekend with four games at Mayville State University.