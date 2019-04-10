VFW To Hold Pillow Cleaning Event

Area residents can help in an annual fund raiser taking place at the Garner VFW Hall on April 16th. Kraft Pillow Services will join forces with the Garner VFW Auxiliary Post 5155 in renovating and cleaning pillows.

Vanase Kraft of Kraft Pillow Services explained what pillows would be cleaned.

The event has been going on for nearly 30 years according to Kraft. She has been a part of the event for many of those years, by cleaning pillows and making them look new.

The cost to have these services is $15 with the proceeds going to the Garner VFW Auxiliary Post. No reservation is necessary and the cleaning will be done from 9am to 3pm on the 17th.