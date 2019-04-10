Jared Shaw is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for April 10, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK APRIL 10 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Jared Shaw helped the Cardinal boys soccer team get off to a 2-1 start to the season last week. Monday, Shaw had a goal on 5 shots in a 6-0 win over Hampton-Dumont/CAL, then Thursday exploded for a hat trick, scoring 3 goals on 9 shots in a 5-1 win over Denver. Congratulations to GHV junior Jared Shaw, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Carlee Frayne, GHV Girls Golf; Austin Bahensky, GHV Boys Soccer; Jared Graham, GHV Boys Soccer;