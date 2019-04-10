Forest City Community School Board Discusses the SAVE Bill

The Forest City Community School Board spent a portion of Monday night’s meeting talking about the stalled Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE in the Iowa Legislature. This funding stream was formerly known as the statewide school infrastructure sales and service tax, the local option sales and services tax for school infrastructure. Moneys received for the school infrastructure purposes shall be utilized soley for school infrastructure needs or school district property tax relief. Forest City Community School District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says it is imperative that the L:egislature pass the SAVE bill this session.

Although it isn’t currently an issue in Forest City, Lehmann says that without its passage, you will see more and more school districts across the state passing bond issues.