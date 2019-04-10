Extreme Makeover: Win a Free Year of College at NIACC

For 13 years, North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) has been providing adult students with an opportunity to return to college at no cost. It’s a unique makeover that changes lives.

Extreme Makeover: College Edition is a contest where two lucky winners receive an entire year of free tuition, textbooks and more. “This is an amazing way to makeover your life with a new education,” said Rachel McGuire, Director of Enrollment Services. Three other finalists will win half-price tuition to NIACC for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Shelby Lyn Crane of Charles City, one of the 2018-2019 winners, had this to say about winning the contest, “Without the Extreme Makeover Scholarship I don’t think I would have been as successful this year as I was! I would have had to get another part time job to help pay for books and tuition and that would have taken away from my homework time, online class study time, and time away from my son. It definitely took the pressure of tuition away as I returned back to college 8 years later to being the steps to finishing my teaching degree!”

Dillon Meek, Mason City, IA, also won a year of free tuition, fees, and textbooks. The three other finalists – Ashley Salinas, Timothy Church and Stephen Hunt each received half price tuition to NIACC for 2018-2019.

To enter this year’s contest, simply fill out the online form and tell us why your life needs or deserves an educational makeover. If you’re at least 23 years old and haven’t taken a NIACC credit class in the past three years, you’re eligible for Extreme Makeover: College Edition. For more contest rules and to enter Extreme Makeover: College Edition, call 1-888-GO NIACC or visit our web site for details: www.niacc.edu/admissions/extreme-makeover.

Entries must be received by noon on April 26th.