Buffalo Center City Council to Meet Tonight

The Buffalo Center City council will meet this evening beginning at 7pm with an open forum. City residents can address the council on concerns they may have that are, or potentially could face the city. During this time, Kim Osterman will give the council an update on the pool. A second open forum will allow employees of the city to voice any concerns that they may be able to have, The council may not act on the opinions, but may add them to future council agendas.

The Parks Committee will address the council on the need to hire girls little league instructors along with an update on the 2019 Little League fundraiser. The Pool Committee will talk about the need to hire summer employees. They will also give an update on the wading pool and private party plans and rules.

Employees of City Hall will changes to the employee handbook and Resolution 4-2019 which sets a public hearing on a proposed budget amendment.