Waldorf Baseball Goes 1-1 Vs Viterbo

Forest City, Iowa – After sweeping the weekend series with Presentation College, the Waldorf baseball team was back at it here Tuesday. The Warriors (19-13) (9-1) beat the V-Hawks (7-20) (2-8) 12-7 in game 1 and fell to Viterbo 9-10 in game 2.

Game 1 was a back and forth contest that saw the V-Hawks jumping out early in the second scoring three runs on three hits. Waldorf had the V-Hawks down to there final out in the inning, before back to back singles put two runners on, and Noah Bouley went yard to right center. The Warriors would rally; scoring four runs on four hits in the third to take the lead. Viterbo would fight back scoring one run in the fourth, but Waldorf would add two more in the bottom of that frame giving the Warriors a two-run lead. In the fifth, it was more V-Hawks as a Waldorf error would lead to one of three runs giving the V-Hawks the 7-6 advantage. Waldorf would add one run in the bottom of the fifth making it 7-7. From there it was all Warriors, they scored 4 runs in the sixth to break it open and would win 12-7.

WP: Nic Tebeau LP: Mike Gross S: Nicholas Ray

In Game 2 not much would change early, besides the Warriors jumped out to the lead in the first scoring two runs, after shutting down the V-Hawks 1,2,3 in the top of the first. Viterbo would come back and score two in the second while leaving two runners on base, making the score 3-2 Warriors. Viterbo would break things open in the third scoring 6 runs on 5 hits. They would take the lead 8-3. We would go scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings before the V-Hawks would add two more in the sixth. The Warriors went scoreless in the fourth, fifth, and sixth. The Warriors kept the V-Hawks off the board in the seventh and would need a seven-run bottom of the seventh to extend the game. The Warriors came out firing, they scoring six runs on four hits and helped by 4 V-Hawk errors. Waldorf would be stalled after that leaving two runners on and falling to the V-Hawks 9-10. Waldorf drops its first NSAA game of the season.

WP: Joe Cliver LP: Garrett Gillen

Viterbo is now 7-17 all-time in Forest City and had lost 6 straight against Warriors. The teams have played 47 games all-time with the first meeting coming in 2005. Waldorf holds a 25-22 advantage in the series.