Richard McMurray, 84, of Belmond, IA, died, Friday, April 5, 2019, at Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond, with his wife at his side following a brief battle with cancer.

Richard was born February 14, 1935, at his grandma’s rural home in rural Kanawha, IA. the son of James and Berniece (Prelip) McMurray. In his childhood years he had lived in Cummings, IA; Mason City, and moved to Belmond in the 8th grade. He attended Belmond High School graduating in the Class of 1953.

He then served in the Iowa National Guard, the 34th Company, Red Bull Division. During his years in the National Guard Rich was a military policeman. He was proud to stand guard at President Herbert Hoover’s 80th birthday celebration at West Branch, IA.

Rich was a farmer for 56 years loving his life on the farm working the earth, raising crops, sheep, steers, and hogs and reaping the bounty of his labors. He had also owned “Rich’s Tap and “The Office” establishments in Belmond for a number of years.

On June 15, 1980, he was united in marriage at the Belmond United Methodist Church to Marcia (Buseman) who became his lifelong partner in farming and in life.

Rich loved the outdoors and all that it had to offer. He enjoyed many fishing trips with his father, family and friends to Canada and other destinations and had taken his son’s Brad and Shawn on excursions salmon fishing in Lake Michigan. A local outing favorite was taking his family bullhead fishing at West Lake near Kanawha. He loved to teach his grandsons how to fish and hunt and always looked forward to touring the countryside road hunting for pheasants. Rich looked forward to an occasional family vacation to the Dells and to the “Ranch” some relatives owned in Colorado. He had a competitive side as well when it came to the game of pool and had won come competitions over the years including a tournament with son Shawn. Rich and Marcia enjoyed times spent on the golf course, going out for dinner where he always ordered the biggest steak on the menu, and various outings to go ballroom dancing. He relished anything that meant times spent with the grandkids. In their early years they would ride in the tractor cabs with him and Grandma and as they grew he would teach them to hunt roosters from the combine. Rich loved the Power Show and taking the “boys” out there for breakfast. In later years as his health slowed him down he enjoyed bird watching and feeding them, watching western classics, and keeping a finger on the pulse of the day to day happenings of his grandsons. He also enjoyed collecting a wide variety of fishing lures and tackle. Rich was a past member of the Mason’s for more than 25 years.

He is survived by his wife Marcia; son Craig (Cheryl) McMurray; daughters: Lori (Jeff Burt) Kuester, Cindy McMurray, and Joyce Banak; and sons Brad (Julie) Berneman and Shawn Berneman. grandsons: Ryan (Jess) Kuester, Ross (Emilie) Kuester and Jaydon Kuester. granddaughter Amber (Jason) Philbrook, grandsons: Dawson Summers, Chase (Miranda) Berneman, Chanse Berneman ( special friend Shayne), Owen Berneman and 4 great grandchildren. Also his siblings: brother Larry (Sharon) McMurray, sisters Pat (Dwight) Beavers, and Karen (Tom) Stadtlander, and brother Mike (Vicky) McMurray; in laws: Gwen and Tom Harvey and Ione and Mike Wilson, and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry McMurray, and sister-in-law Kathy (Dorr) McMurray.

