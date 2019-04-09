First Annual Forest City Alumni Bowling Tournament

The Classes of 2011-13 won the 1st Annual Forest City Alumni Bowling Tournament on Sunday. The event was hosted by the Super Bowl in Forest City.

Kristi Silva, Kylie Holst, and Shelby Hoeft came back after losing once in the winner’s bracket to win the best 2 out of 3 final. The scores were 152-191, 214-167, and 186-141. The trio beat the 2008-10 team of Courtney Frascht, Mike Froendt, and Rachel Rohlfs.

The Consolation match for 3rd place was won by the 2006-07 team of Kyle Harlan, Josh Shankland, and Allyssa Meckler(2010) by a final score of 208-156. They beat the 2014-15 team of Jacob Haugen, Tyler Doss, and Jimmy Blankenship.

Tied for 5th place in the tournament was the 2010-12 team of Ross Monsen, Tyler Frascht, and Nicole Boss. They tied with the 2015-17 team of Noah Thompson, Jenna Haugen, and Chandler Thompson.

The winning team of Kristi, Kylie, and Shelby then won in a bonus match 177-161. That match was played against the coaches team consisting of Charlie Frascht, Nick Trunkhill, and Shawn Torgerson.

It was a fun filled day with many bowling alumni returning to The Super Bowl. Nicole Boss came up with the well-liked idea. It is planned to be an annual event and will be every Sunday of alumni weekend.