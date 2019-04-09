Elaine Nerdig, 91, of Forest City died Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Rod Hopp officiating.

A visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Elaine Nerdig memorial fund.

