Ducks Unlimited Banquet Raises Money for Local Conservation

Ducks Unlimited held its annual banquet in Forest City on Saturday night. It is estimated that nearly 200 people attended the event and silent auction.

Chuck Smoley, who is the District Chairman for Ducks Unlimited explained the purpose of the event.

The goal for the event was to raise anywhere from $12,000 to $13,000 for conservation projects which is one of the purposes of Ducks Unlimited. Area wetlands and conservation areas benefit from the money raised locally.

There is a strong membership in the area to help preserve and protect the natural wildlife in the area. By doing so, area waters have the opportunity to use a natural filtration system like area marshes to clean out harmful elements from runoff and other man made chemicals.

According to Smoley, joining can be done in a number of ways.

