Cardinals Outlast the Lynx 10-0

The Garner Hayfield Ventura Cardinals made it two mercy wins in a row at home with the second being a victory over the Webster City Lynx 10-0 on Tuesday night.

From the outset, the Lynx could not stay organized in the back as the Cardinals continued to press into the middle of the Lynx penalty area. The Cardinals Alison Johnson took full advantage of an open space to get the first goal of the night in the 3rd minute of the game.

Chloe Johnson then raced in from the near touch line and made Lynx goalkeeper commit the wrong way for a second goal of the evening in the 10th minute.

The Lynx inability to clear the ball out of their own zone resulted in Chloe Johnson scoring again in the 20th minute. The Lynx simply had no answer for the pressing midfield of the Cardinals.

Three minutes later, on a counter attack, Alison Johnson moved in on a nice feed from the corner to get her second of four goals on the night, before capping the half six minutes later in the 29th minute with her third goal. The half arrived with the Cardinals leading 5-0.

The second half picked up where the first left off. This time, Macey Spilman who had been frustrated with missed opportunities in the opening half, let those frustrations go in the 46th minute with a blast from the corner of the penalty area to make it 6-0.

Three minutes later, Hailey Mullins opened her scoring account with a drive from outside the box and near the touch line in the 49th minute to make it 7-0 Cardinals.

The rains came but the Cardinals wouldn’t stop the attack. Chloe Johnson found a similar run to those in the first half and drilled another past the keeper who guessed wrong for an 8-0 lead.

As the rains became heavier, so did the Cardinal attack and one minute later Alison Johnson hit again on a strike from just outside the box to make it 9-0 Cardinals.

Sensing they would fall by mercy rule, the Lynx began to make runs down the touch lines, but were thwarted by the Cardinal defensemen. The Lynx managed three shots on goal in a five minute timeframe before Chloe Johnson put an end to the match in the 58th minute with a counter attack strike just inside the Lynx penalty area for a 10-0 victory. It was Johnsons’ fourth goal of the night. The match was called by mercy rule with 22:32 left to go.

The result marked the second time in as many home games that the Cardinals had won by mercy rule. The first was against Hampton Dumont Cal which was called with a minute left in match.

Garner Hayfield Ventura will take their 2-1 record against the Mason City Mohawks in Garner on Friday night at 5:30pm. The game can be seen on kiow.com.