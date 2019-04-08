Lansing is Going to Nashville…North Carolina

He has been with the City of Garner for over a decade and has seen improvements in a number of areas, but now he has chosen to face a bigger and growing challenge, Nashville. Not Tennessee, but North Carolina. Garner City Administrator Randy Lansing has decided to move on from his position with the city and go to work for the city of Nashville to be closer to family.

Lansing has been instrumental recently in bargaining a 28E Sharing Agreement between the cities in Hancock County and its Board of Supervisors to share in the paying for 911 dispatch services. He has also been involved in new drainage and flood control in areas where they are needed. He and the council are now working on generating further growth for the city.

Lansing will have his last official day on May 31st.