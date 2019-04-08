Cadets Show Resolve in 4-2 Victory Over Cardinals

The Garner Hayfield Ventura Cardinals fell 4-2 to the Iowa Falls Alden Cadets at Pinneke Field in Garner. The Cadets Jaden Penning opened the scoring with the first of his three goals in the second half as he hit from the top of the penalty area in the 42nd minute. The Cardinals had trouble trying to mark him and clear the ball when he gained control of it and put it away That made the score 1-0, Cadets.

Penning followed up thirty seconds later with a second goal from just inside the penalty area in the 43 minute to make it 2-0. He received a nice feed to the same spot where he had scored before. The Cardinal defense did not get back in time to shore up the back line when Penning found the net for a second time.

Ryan Hackenmiller got the Cardinals on the board with a goal in the 66th minute to make it 2-1. The Cardinals became more aggressive, pushing the ball forward with each possession. Will Eastman provided a key series of throw-ins to Cardinals including Jared Shaw and Issac Knutson that forced the Cadets to retreat. Hackenmiller connected off of a feed near the front of the goal from a throw in and distribution to the top of the penalty area for the goal.

The Cadets were able to work the ball down the field on a series of throw-ins down the near touch line as well and Aiden Andrews came up with the Cadets third goal in the 71st minute to make it 3-1.

After the Cadets attempted a shot on goal, Cardinals goalkeeper Landon Dahlbeck cleared the ball deep into the Cadet end and onto the right foot of Cardinals striker Austin Bahensky who drilled the ball into the goal in the 72nd minute to make it 3-2 Cadets. Bahensky and Jared Shaw had been making a series of the runs toward the Cadet goal. When Dahlbeck cleared the ball into the Cadet end, Iowa Falls Alden had only two players covering when Bahensky was able to break free and go one on one with the keeper. He laced the shot into the upper right corner of the goal for the score.

Penning came back with a game clincher in the 74th minute from inside the box for a final tally of 4-2. He also completed a hat trick with the goal.

The Cardinals are now 2-2 on the season while Iowa Falls Alden is 2-1. The Cardinals return to action Thursday night against the Charles City Comets at Pinneke Field in Garner at 5:30pm.