The 32nd Annual Forest City Alumni Basketball Tournament was held April 5th through 7th in Forest City. 21 teams in 3 divisions competed.

The Class of 1997 pictured above defeated the 1996/98 team for the championship of the 1988 to 1999 division.

The Class of 2018 pictured above won the 2012 to 2018 division over 2012.

The 2000-01 team defeated 2002-04 team for the 2000-2011 division title. It was another successful tournament.