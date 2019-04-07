NIACC To Hold D-Day Presentation on April 11

North Iowa Area Community College will offer a presentation about D-Day on Thursday, April 11, at the NIACC Beem Center, Room 200 from 3:00 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. The presentation is sponsored by NIACC’s Lifelong Learning Institute and the public is invited to attend free of charge, no registration is required. The class will be facilitated by Bennett Smith, history and political science instructor at NIACC.

The invasion of Normandy by Allied forces on June 6th, 1944 was the largest seaborne invasion of all time. It opened a second major front against Nazi occupied Europe and led to the eventual collapse of the Third Reich in 1945. The cost was high in lives paid but it was the crucial step to bring an end to World War II in Europe. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the D-day landing and with this presentation we would like to present an overview of this momentous battle and commemorate the sacrifice of so many Americans to the cause of freedom.

Bennett Smith is an instructor in history and political science at North Iowa Area Community College. He is also an instructor in various lifelong learning programs including the NIACC lifelong Learning Institute; the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Iowa State University and the LIFE program at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minnesota. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in speech communication and a Master of Arts degree in history from Iowa State University. He has also done graduate work at the University of Iowa in Social Foundations of Education. He is from Clear Lake, IA and currently serves on the Clear Lake City Council.