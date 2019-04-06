St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Whittemore to Host 5th Annual 5K Run/Walk

St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Whittemore will be hosting their 5th Annual Spirit 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. outside the Parish Center with the event starting at 9:00 a.m. This event is open to people of all ages.

Currently Sponsorships from a variety of businesses in Algona, West Bend, and Whittemore have shown their support for this event. Sponsorship levels are for $250, $150, $100, $50 and below. The funds that are raised from this year event will go towards widening the sidewalks leading to St. Michael’s Parish Center and other operational needs.

The event will be held in correlation to Whittemore Fun Days. The 5K Run/Walk was added to give locals and those visiting for the Memorial Day Weekend another event to attend.

Father Ed Girres, pastor at St. Michael’s Church in Whittemore and St. Cecelia Parish in Algona, stated, “St. Michael’s is an important part of the Whittemore community. I am so glad our parishioners came up with this Fun 5K Run/Walk Event on the weekend of Whittemore Community Days. It should be a great addition for family and friends who are gathering in the area for Memorial Day weekend.” Anyone interested in participating can register by completing a registration form by May 10th to secure your shirt order. You may register the day of the event, but no guarantee to receive a t-shirt. Forms are available at local Whittemore businesses, banks, library, and St. Michael’s Parish Center Office. Any questions please contact Sandy Long at St. Michael’s Parish Office at 515-884-2618.