Wignes Camera Collection Showcase presentation by Waldorf University History Club

The Waldorf University History Club in conjunction with the Winnebago Historical Society will host the Wignes Camera Collection Showcase on Saturday, April 13 from 2-4 p.m. in the Waldorf University Salveson Ballroom located at 106 S. Sixth St. Forest City, Iowa.

The Wignes Camera Collection features more than 125 cameras dating from the early 1900s to today which have been donated in honor of Lyle H. Wignes to be housed and displayed by the Winnebago Historical Society. Wignes served as president of the Winnebago Historical Society prior to his passing in 2016. Wignes was an avid photographer and built the collection throughout his life.

The Waldorf Pillars students in History have been working on the collection throughout the 2018-19 academic year. They have worked to assess, catalog, and organize the collection. Work has also included determining categorization for display, both at the event and for the permanent collection of the Winnebago Historical Society at the Mansion Museum of Forest City.

The showcase event will provide an opportunity for community members to view the collection, and there will be a short program at 3 p.m. including memories of Wignes, experiences from the Waldorf Pillar students who have been working on the collection, and information about the Winnebago Historical Society. The event is free will donation to benefit the historical society. For more information contact Kevin Mason at kevin.mason@waldorf.edu.