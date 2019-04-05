Retro Video Game Tournament is Saturday in Garner

The 2019 Garner Retro Video Game Tournament will be held on Saturday at the Garner Veterans Memorial Recreation Center. Organizer Harley Olsorn says he grew up around these games and thought it would be a good idea for the young and young at heart to see how gaming used to be in the 1980’s.

Olsorn spoke about the registration process and the tournament prizes.

The tournament is limited to the first 32 contestants and four winning places. No experience is required and all ages are welcome. Classic machine free games will be available for public attendants from 9:30am to 2pm. They will be showcasing Atari, Nintendo, Sega, Intellivision, and Pong.