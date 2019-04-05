Prescribed Burns Are Planned for the Area

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will conduct prescribed burns this spring. The burn units are typically burned every 1 to 5 years and they will vary in size from 10 to 500 acres.

Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist T. J. Herrick explains the purpose of the burns.

Burns in the area may occur on land managed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources at the Clear Lake Wildlife Unit. This may include burns in the Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, Wright, and Cerro Gordo Counties. The locations are picked for a number of reasons Herrick says.

Most burns will take place between March and May and are conducted on a day that meets the objectives and weather prescription defined in the burn plan. Strong winds, thunderstorms, and high humidity play a role in whether a burn is conducted.