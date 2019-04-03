Worth County Fair Searching for it’s 2019 Queen

The Worth County Fair Board is putting out its call for candidates for the 2019 Fair Queen and Princesses. The board is currently taking applications for the honorary posts according to Dennis Johnson of the Worth County Extension Service.

Candidates can call the Worth County Extension Service at (641) 324-1531 to get specific details on how to enter into the consideration for Fair Queen. One of the requirements is to be interviewed according to Johnson.

The Queen and her court will also be responsible for making appearances at events during the fair. Those events follow a very special event at the beginning says Johnson.