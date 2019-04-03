United Way to Offer Non-Profit Organization Grants

United Way of North Central Iowa announces the beginning of a competitive application process for funding small grant opportunities for the fiscal year 2019-2020.

These funding opportunities will make awards of up to $3,000 per year to a non-profit organization located in and serving the UWNCI region, which includes the counties of Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth Counties. United Way of North Central Iowa Small Grants can be used for projects such as planning, training and/or development, organizational capacity building, including strategic planning, governance and other types of organizational planning and/or development activities; community and/or human service work, and innovative solutions to local issues.

Any organization that is qualified under the IRS Code as a non-profit 501(c)(3) or legally established public entity with the Iowa Secretary of State located in the United Way of North Central Iowa is eligible to enter the application process. Instructions and other qualification requirements are listed under “What We Impact and Funding Opportunities” at https://www.unitedwaynci.org/funding or call (641) 423-1774 with questions.