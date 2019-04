The Forest City Council held a pair of public hearings on Monday night. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter said the first public hearing dealt with an addition to the Forest Ciy Urban Renewal Area regarding a Tax Increment Financing District for Winnebago Industries.

The second public hearing concerned an easement for Butter Solar , a project that Ruiter mentioned is already underway.

Ruiter mentioned that work is progressing on Community Visioning and the J Street Trail Engineering Agreement.