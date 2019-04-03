Date Set For Public Hearing on Winnebago Drainage District 1

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have set May 14th at 10am as the Final Public Hearing date for the Drainage District 1 cleanout and repair project. The project had extensive work done in several locations along the drainage systems. The hearing will allow residents along the drainage system that were affected by the repair and cleanout work, the opportunity to speak on how they feel the work was done. If residents are still having issues with the drainage, they can voice their opinions to the board before the project is signed off and officially completed.

Supervisor Terry Durby did have some concerns in one location of the drainage system.

Those concerns were allayed by the Drainage Clerk who believed they would be above and beyond the current contract. The board will investigate any complaints by residents during and after the public hearing, but it believed the project will be termed complete following the hearing in May.