Except For Area Flooding, March Weather Was Relatively Quiet

Rain in March added to the snowmelt and caused flooding in the area and around the state, but state climatologist Justin Glisan says there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary in the overall weather picture.

The area was around 1.88 inches below normal for rainfall. This coming on the heels of two months being above normal for precipitation.

Temperatures on average across the state were also not normal. In Forest City, both the average highs and lows were nearly six degrees below normal.

Glisan says it’s likely April will be warmer than last year, and overall precipitation will continue to be above normal.

Last April saw some heavy snow in area counties with 10 to 15 inches being reported.