Winnebago Board to Discuss Permits and Hearings

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning beginning at 9am with a discussion on secondary road issues. The Secondary Road Department has been working to repair roads damaged by the quick thaw and subsequent flooding that took place in March. The road crews have been resurfacing and patching roads where possible.

The Auditors Office will be discussing any drainage issues that have come about both from the flooding and from drainage of fields. They will also review any awarded projects and discuss setting a final Public Hearing date for Drainage District 1. The ditches in this district were cleaned and now the board wants to hear from residents on the success of the project, or if there were any issues such as damage to crop land or fields.

The board will also discuss a Utility Accommodation permit for Alliant Energy. These are utility upgrades between the cities of Leland and Forest City.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room in the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.