Robert “Bob” Jay Watermiller, 86, of Belmond, IA, was peacefully welcomed from his wife’s arms into the arms of Jesus on March 29, 2019, surrounded by family at home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street S.E. The Rev Diane Friedericks will be officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors provided by the Belmond Military Unit will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 PM at the Belmond United Church and will continue 1 hr. prior to the funeral Saturday.

Memorials in Bob’s memory are suggested to Belmond Scout Troop 16, Belmond United Church of Christ, or to the family.

Bob was born September 30, 1932, on a farm west of Goodell, IA, to Jacob and Mayme (Mrazek) Watermiller. He attended several different schools, ending with graduation from Meservey High in 1951. While attending school, Bob, played basketball and baseball. He was also chosen to represent Meservey High School at Boys State as a senior. In September 1951, Bob joined the United States Navy. He was assigned to the cruiser United States Los Angeles and made three cruises to the Korean waters during his years in the Navy.

In May of 1953, Bob met Shirley Davenport of Belmond and in September of 1953, they were married at the United Methodist Church in Belmond. After Bob’s honorable discharge from the Navy in September 1955, Bob and Shirley made their home in Belmond. He worked at Belmond Hardware for a year and then was employed at Lehigh Cemetery in Mason City before moving back to Belmond. Bob worked for Central Soy as a supervisor for almost 20 years and then for Eaton Corporation before he retired. Bob and Shirley have four children: Bob, Jr. of Reinbeck, IA, Jim of Belmond, Rindee of Plymouth, MN and Randy of Buffalo, MN.

Bob was very civic minded and was the Scoutmaster in Belmond for 25 years. During that time, 50 scouts were awarded the Eagle Badge in Belmond, including his three sons. Bob took the scouts camping every summer, sometimes having as many as 40 scouts at camp, and made three expeditions to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico with the scouts. As a Scoutmaster, Bob received the District Award of Merit in 1975, the Goad & Service church award, and the Silver Beaver award in 1980. In 1981 Bob also received the Scoutmaster of the Year award from the Nation Eagle Scout Association in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 1993 Bob received the James R. Stover award for community service from Eaton Corporation in recognition of his many years of volunteerism. In 2010 he was named as a finalist to the Boy Scout’s of America’s National Hall of Leadership. Bob was also a member of the Lion’s Club for several years and Lifetime member of the VFW. Bob has been a member of the United Church of Christ, Congregation since 1959, and served on several boards at the church over the years. Bob also served on the board of the Belmond Community Chest for many years. In retirement, Bob continued to serve the community, delivering Meals on Wheels, running the VFW Loan Closet and driving the Belmond Community Care Car.

Bob and Shirley were members of the Grand Squares square dance club and traveled around Iowa and Minnesota to square dances for over 25 years, making friends along the way. Bob loved spending time on the golf course, and golfed in many golf tournaments around Iowa with Shirley, son Jim and their friends. For twenty years, Bob and Shirley loved to spend their winters in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, sharing many specials memories with friends and family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother James, brother Herman, and sister Nadine.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Shirley of 65 years; children, Bob, Jr. (Annette), Jim (Mary), Rindee (Mike) Erdmann, and Randy (Becky); grandchildren, Ryan (Tara) Watermiller, Adam (Alexis) Watermiller, Tim (Brenna) Erdmann, Randy Erdmann (Erika North), Jeff Erdmann, Julie Watermiller, and David Watermiller; three great granddaughters, Penny Watermiller, Isla Erdmann, and Nora Watermiller and is expecting a grandson in June. He is also survived by a sister Jayne Kintz and her husband John of Grinnell, sisters-in-law, Corrine Davenport and Linda Thompson of Belmond and Lorraine Robeson of Apple Valley, MN, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

