Gov. Reynolds Releases Statement on Gen. Orr’s Retirement Announcement

Major General Timothy E. Orr, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, recently announced his retirement beginning on May 1, 2019. He has served as Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard since January 2009.

“Since entering the Iowa National Guard as a Boone High School senior, General Orr’s dedicated service to our state and nation spanned four decades,” said Gov. Reynolds. “During that time, he helped Iowa become one of the country’s most Veteran friendly states and respected operational forces in oversea missions. General Orr originated the Home Base Iowa initiative concept and remains one of its strongest proponents today. He also is a staunch advocate for encouraging young people to enter STEM-related careers and explore exchange programs in Kosovo. I’ve seen first-hand his commitment to our Veterans and their families.”

“In addition, I commend Governor Orr on helping Iowa become one of the National Guard’s cutting-edge leaders in cybersecurity. Whether it was emerging issues or disaster readiness, the General has played an important role in supporting Iowa’s communities. I wish him the very best in retirement and extend my appreciation for his unwavering service on the state, federal and international levels,” Gov. Reynolds continued.

Gov. Kim Reynolds also announced that Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn will serve as the interim Adjutant General. General Osborn, a Davenport native, is the current director of the Iowa National Guard Joint Staff.

“I believe General Osborn will do an excellent job in his new role,” Gov. Reynolds added. “He has a tremendous resume of service, which will greatly benefit the Iowa National Guard as we move forward.”