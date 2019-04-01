Well Water Testing Being Done for Free in Winnebago County

With the recent flooding, fast melting of snow, and water in the fields, area officials are encouraging those with well water to have the wells checked. Winnebago County Environmental Health Specialist Ron Kvale says that the testing can be done for free.

Wells should be tested on an annual basis to make sure things like runoff, flooding, or seepage have not occurred which would contaminate the water.

Well testing is beneficial in other ways according to Kvale.

Those who would be interested in having their wells tested should contact Ron Kvale at (641) 903-9214.