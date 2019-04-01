Some Area Schools Will See Less in State Supplemental Aid

Despite the increase in State Supplemental Aid coming from the State of Iowa, some schools will see reductions in funding. This will be due to a lower enrollment. Forest City, Clarion Goldfield Dows, Belmond Klemme, and West Hancock Community School Districts are among 104 school districts state wide that will see reductions.

Forest City Community Schools will see a $12,313 reduction in funding. However, to compensate for the loss in revenues, the school has been able to take advantage of early retirements according to Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

Class sizes are not growing substantially. According to Lehmann, on average it is about 1 to 1.5 students per classroom.

By contrast, the North Iowa Community School District will not see as much of a reduction in State Supplemental Aid. According to North Iowa Community School District Superintendent Joe Erickson, the district is on good ground.

Some school districts in the area will see increases. Garner Hayfield Ventura Community Schools will be one of 164 districts across the state that will see increases. Garner Hayfield Ventura Community Schools will see a $243,309 increase. Clear Lake will get an increase of $83,116. Eagle Grove Community Schools will jump 7.2% up from last year.