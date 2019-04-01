Lois A. (Hahn) Harris, 83, of Clarion passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer.

Funeral services for Lois Harris will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

