Emmett ‘Lee’ Kahl, 49, of Hampton, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday.

