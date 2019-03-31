Worth County Board to Discuss ARMER System

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet in the courthouse in Northwood on Monday morning beginning at 9am. The first order of business will be the awarding of a contract for bridge repair and replacement. Then the board will consider a resolution for the destruction of noxious weeds along county roads and highways.

Drainage matters include the reclassification of Drainage District 3 where the county is looking to establish more accurate levies and water usage. The discussion will then turn to Drainage District 21 West Main where a number of repairs are need. the board will look to get a progress report on the project.

After a review of the independent and outside audit of the county by Gardiner and Company, Jeff Heil will hold a discussion on Tax Increment Financing for improvements on county grounds near I-35 and Highway 105. Jason Petersburg will join the discussion on ways to improve the grounds.

The board will then discuss an amendment to the Child support County Staffing Contract between the county, the Iowa Department of Human Services, the bureau of Collections, and the central hub for collections which is Floyd County. The district includes such counties as Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth.

Finally, the county will review an agreement between they and the State of Minnesota through its Commissioner of Transportation for the state. The board will discuss the operation of subscriber radios in the Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response or ARMER. The system is for some counties along the border who can use the system in the event of an emergency.