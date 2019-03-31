Hancock County Board to Review Road Repair Budgets and Child Support

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning to discuss the budget for road work within the county. This will include the budget from the Iowa Department of Transportation and will give the county a clearer picture on potential projects that are ahead. Hancock County Engineer Adam Clemons will lead the discussion beginning around 9am.

The county will then discuss the annual issue of the recovery of child support. The board must consider a staffing contract between the Iowa Department of Human Services, the Bureau of Collections, and Floyd County who provide the central hub for collections in the area. The board may move forward on an agreement between all arties concerned.

The board will meet in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner. The public is invited to attend.