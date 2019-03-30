Prospective Plantings Report Released

Iowa farmers intend to plant 13.6 million acres of corn for all purposes in 2019 according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Prospective Plantings report. This is up 400,000 acres from 2018.

Producers intend to plant 9.40 million acres of soybeans in Iowa this year. This is a 600,000 acre decrease from 2018.

Iowa farmers intend to plant 135,000 acres of oats for all purposes, unchanged from last year.

Farmers in Iowa expect to harvest 1.05 million acres of all dry hay for the 2019 crop year. This is 110,000 acres more than harvested in 2018.

The Prospective Plantings report provides the first official, survey-based estimates of U.S. farmers’ 2019 planting intentions. NASS’s acreage estimates are based on surveys conducted during the first two weeks of March from a sample of approximately 82,400 farm operators across the United States with more than 2,800 from Iowa. Actual plantings will depend upon weather, economic conditions and the availability of production inputs at the time producers make their final planting decisions.