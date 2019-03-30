New Detours Begin on I-35 This Weekend

The reconstruction of the Interstate 35 interchange at First Street (exit 92) in Ankeny continues. The next stage of the project requires shifting northbound I-35 traffic from north of First Street (exit 92) to NE 36th Street (exit 94) beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Grimes construction office.

Adjusted traffic patterns will remain until approximately Dec. 1.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.