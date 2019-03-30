Humane Society of North Iowa Celebrates 60 Years of Service

The Humane Society of North Iowa is preparing to celebrate its 60th anniversary in the month of April.

The Humane Society of North Iowa was founded in 1959 by Alice Anne Blackmore and was located on her farm in Mason City, IA. Alice Anne found homes for and provided care to many animals on this farm and created the beginning foundations of an animal rescue organization in North Iowa.

In 1986, David and Phyllis Murphy purchased a retiring Veterinarian’s office on the north end of Mason City and gifted the building to the Humane Society of North Iowa. Every square inch of this donated space was utilized to the fullest over the next two decades, but eventually, the demands of the organization had outgrown the size of the building and more space was needed.

In 2006, the MacNider family donated 6.5 acres of land to the Humane Society of North Iowa on which to construct a new facility. Blueprints were drawn up and plans for a Capital Campaign were made. In the summer of 2008, the “Making Miracles Happen” Capital Campaign was launched with a goal of $1 million dollars. The Humane Society of North successfully concluded its campaign in just two short months having met the $1 million dollar goal.

Ground was broken and a 6400 square foot facility was constructed and opened to the public in the summer of 2009. Alice Anne Blackmore was one of the first to tour the new facility and see that her dreams had finally become a reality. Alice Anne passed away in November of 2013, but her legacy continues in the work that is done for animals.

The Humane Society of North Iowa is considered one of Iowa’s largest “no-kill” shelters, meaning that animals are not euthanized based on the length of time they’ve been in the shelter or due to a lack of space. Adoption data going back to 1986 shows that the Humane Society of North Iowa has found forever homes for more than 11,000 displaced, neglected and abandoned animals.

“What an amazing journey it has been for our organization over the last 60 years,” said Sybil Soukup, Executive Director. “We are beyond grateful for the support we have received from the people and communities we serve and we look forward continuing our efforts to be a voice for and help animals in need.”

An anniversary celebration will take place at the Humane Society of North Iowa shelter located at 2700 South Birch Drive in Mason City. The event is planned for Saturday, April 6th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Cake and refreshments will be served.

For more information, please call the Humane Society of North Iowa at: 641-423-6241 or visit them online at: www.hsni.org