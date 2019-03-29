Eleonore “Ellie” M. Nelson, age 97, of Belmond, IA, died, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital, Clarion, IA.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, 2:00 PM, at Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E., Belmond. Pastor Scott McLusky will be officiating.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 6th from 12-130 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in the St. Olaf Lutheran Church Cemetery west of Belmond. Memorials are suggested to the St. Olaf Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund or the donor’s choice.

Eleonore (Ellie) Margit Guidim was born January 17, 1922, in New Folden, MN to Albert and Margit (Lee) Gudim. She lived in New Folden until after graduating from high school. She obtained her nursing degree at Lutheran Deaconess Hospital of Nursing in Minneapolis in 1945. She traveled and worked in various cities and states. She met Reuben Nelson while attending LBI (Lutheran Bible Institute) in Minneapolis. They were married at Nokomis Lutheran Church in Minneapolis on October 12, 1951. They moved to Northfield, MN, where their first daughter was born. They then moved to Belmond, IA’ where Reuben began farming. Their other two daughters and two sons were born in Belmond. Ellie was a farm wife but also worked as an RN at the hospital in Belmond and at the Belmond Care Center.

She was an active member of the St. Olaf Lutheran Church, rural Belmond. She loved music and enjoyed playing the piano and sang in the choir at church. She also played the piano at the care center until she was 90.

Ellie was a kind, gracious and caring person who was always smiling. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was known to have a magi touch with fussy babies. She enjoyed baking and was known for her delicious lefsa and kringlas, which she baked by the dozens.

She and Reuben were avid supporters of many school activities, especially wrestling and softball.

She never had an unkind word for anyone and always made everyone feel welcome.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben; parents, Albert and Margit; brother, Alton; sisters and their husbands, Ruth (Palmer) Wold, Dorothy (Otto) Jacobson and Clara (Kenneth) Jacobson; son-in-law, Dallas Backer; grandsons; Joseph Backer and Stanley Krasieski as well as her in-laws and their spouses.

She is survived by her children: Sonja Backer, Mark (Cathy) Nelson, Beth (Brian) Toftey, Joel (Sue) Nelson, and Carol (Greg) Krasieski. Grandchildren: Scheri (Steve) Guthrie, Brandy Nix, Melissa (Gary) Vanderbush, Solveig (Brian) Johnson, Ben Backer, Levi and Race Toftey, Olin and Eliah Nelson, Manoa, Shamoa, and Shadrak Krasieski. Great Grandchildren: Aubri and Jaci Guthrie, Dylan and Dakota Nix, Olena and Finn Johnson and many nieces and nephews.

Andrews Funeral Home-Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.