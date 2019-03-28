West Hancock Elementary To Hold Kindergarten Round Up Tonight

The West Hancock Community school district will hold an informational meeting with parents of Britt and Kanawha kindergarten prep and kindergarten children who are eligible for the 2019-20 school year. This meeting is designed for parents only.

Children must be 5 years old by September 15, 2019 school year. Parents are asked to brng updated immunization records, along with the completed information packet sent home with your preschool student, to the school or the night of the round up.

The round up will take place on March 28th at 6:30pm. Doors will open at 6pm for registration. If you have any questions, please call the West Hancock Elementary School at (641) 843-3833