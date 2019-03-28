Retired Los Angeles County Sheriff to Speak at Public Forum at NIACC

On Monday, April 8, the NIACC Criminal Justice Club will be hosting retired Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell on the NIACC campus.

In addition to meeting with Criminal Justice students and Criminal Justice Advisory Committee members in the morning, Sheriff McDonnell will be speaking on ‘Contemporary Issues in American Policing’ at 3 pm in Beem Center 200-Stoltenberg Forum. The 3 pm presentation is open to all faculty, staff, students, and the public.

Sheriff McDonnell has devoted 40 years to the law enforcement profession. He spent 28 years with the Los Angeles Police Department, holding every rank from Police Officer to 1st Assistant Chief. He also served as the Chief of the Long Beach, California Police Department and was elected Los Angeles County Sheriff in 2014 and served through 2018.