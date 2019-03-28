Live Last Supper to be Performed at Pilot Knob Lutheran

The Pilot Knob Lutheran Church has planned to present the Living Last Supper on Sunday April 14th and again on Thursday, April 18th at the church. The church is located at 2391 330th Street in Forest City.

The event is a dramatization of the disciples of Christ and Jesus in the Upper Room sharing their last evening together before His arrest and crucifixion.

A majority of the cast are members of the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, but some are members of other area churches. The backdrop of the set was painted by Andy Sinnwell.

Refreshments will follow the event on both nights. The presentation is free and open to the public.