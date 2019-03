Gladys Barz, age 103, of Klemme, IA, most recently a resident of the Concord Care Center, Garner, IA, died, Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be Saturday, 2:00 PM, March 30, 2019, at Immanuel Reformed UCC Church, Klemme, IA.

Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 1230-2 PM prior to the services at church. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme.

Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA. 641-587-2510.