Three Wheel Sprayer Vehicles May Be Allowed on Area Roads

The Iowa legislature has voted to let three-wheeled vehicles used to spray farm fields carry up to 25,000 pounds of chemicals or nutrients on Iowa highways. Representative Cindy Winckler, a Democrat from Davenport, says the bill will have unintended consequences.

Representative Sharon Steckman, a Democrat from Mason City, says county officials in her area object.

Republican Representative Norlin Mommse of DeWitt says the tires on sprayers are not like regular truck tires, but function a bit like snow shoes.

Mommsen says distributing the weight of a sprayer is important in a corn or soybean field.

The Iowa Senate passed the bill unanimously last week. The House passed it Tuesday on a 73-to-25 vote and sent it to the governor for her consideration.