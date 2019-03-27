Roger A. Jennings, of Forest City, died Wednesday March 27, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, 2391 330th St., Forest City, Iowa with Rev. Robert Snitzer officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa and also one hour prior to service at the church on Monday.

Burial will be held in the Pilot Knob Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com