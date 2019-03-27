Forest City Schools Deal With Possible Threat

Forest City Community Schools issued a statement this evening through its Schoolway app that they had become aware of a threat made in the high school. The school had been working collaboratively with the Forest City Police Department to determine the source and legitimacy of the threat.

Both the Forest City Police Department and the school district have determined that the threat was not credible and that there was no danger to students or the school. No further details were given as to the kind of threat or the person(s) responsible.

As is always the case, the district will continue to monitor for any future threats made in or towards the students or school.