Ann G. (Gremmer) Dolphin, 90, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Britt, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Funeral services for Ann Dolphin will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Britt Zion Church of the Nazarene, 195 2nd Street South West, in Britt with Pastor Chris Burrell officiating. Burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

