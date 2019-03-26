Wright County Supervisors Oppose New Iowa Senate Bill

The Iowa Senate is considering a bill that would allow the Iowa Department of Transportation to allow through the issuing of permits, forest industry trucks to travel non-primary highways with weights of up to 130,000 lbs.. Almost all area non-primary roads can handle up to 100,000 lbs. and most bridges can handle up to 80,000 lbs.

The Wright County Supervisors are concerned how this will effect these highways which are already in need of repair or resurfacing in some cases. The supervisors passed a resolution that opposes Study Bill 1045 which allows for the haulers on the roads. Senate File 184 is another measure in the Iowa Senate which mandates the same laxed rules and permits.

The resolution will be passed on to the Iowa Legislature to inform it’s members of the county’s concerns.