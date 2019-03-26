Winnebago Board to Take Up Controversial State Transportation Bill

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a discussion on the Insurance Agreement with the Winnebago County Workman’s Association. The board may approve the agreement or table it for further clarification or adjustment.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will meet with the board to discuss secondary road issues. He will address any needed projects, repairs, or rebuilding of any secondary roads within the county. Then the board will take up a resolution that opposes Senate Study Bill 1045 and House Bill SF 184. The Iowa Senate Committee on Transportation has already passed Senate Study Bill 1045 on to the full Senate. In it, the Iowa Department of Transportation may grant permits for heavy vehicles such as haulers, to drive on county highways. Haulers can weigh as much as 100,000 pounds, however, the bridges on county highways are weight limited at 80,000 pounds. The concern is that allowing logging haulers to travel on county highways could be destructive to the roads and bridges costing county taxpayers even more to repair them.

The board will also look at any drainage matters before the county.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.