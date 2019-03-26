Ernst: Special Counsel Concludes No Collusion

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement with regard to Attorney General Barr’s primary conclusions from the Mueller investigation:

“After this nearly two-year investigation, the Special Counsel has concluded that there was no collusion or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. It’s time to move on and focus on preventing any more involvement or influence by Russia in our elections, which is vital to protecting our democracy and our nation’s security.

“I strongly believe that as much of the report that can be made public should be—barring any national security threat. Taxpayers have paid millions for this investigation; it’s only right that they see its findings.”