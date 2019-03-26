Distinguished Investigative Journalist to Visit Waldorf University

Waldorf University will host distinguished visiting writer Kerry Howley on Wednesday night at 7pm in the Salveson Ballroom. Waldorf University Director of Creative Writing Tim Bascom says Howley has published a number of books in the sporting world, as well as in the realm of current events.

Bascom says sports fans and athletes may find Ms. Howley’s writing particularly interesting and went on to say that “Howley is a cutting edge investigative journalist in the tradition of literary greats like Truman Capote and Joan Didion.” Ms. Howley’s visit is free and open to the public.